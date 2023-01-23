Samsung India Betting Big On 5G Smartphones; Expects 75% sales in 2023 News oi -Kabir Jain

Samsung has a plethora of 5G smartphones under its belt, and 2023 will be no exception. According to a statement given to IANS on Thursday, January 19, the company plans to take a "5G-first" approach in the country with an aim of churning 75% of its sales from its 5G device portfolio this year. This will further strengthen Samsung's foothold in India as the market leader in smartphones.

Samsung Continues To Lead 5G Smartphone Shipments In India

Raju Pullan, Samsung India's Senior Vice President of Mobile Business, said that the company's smartphone business grew by more than 20% last year, which helped them increase their market share. They expect double-digit growth this year, even though sales in the industry are likely to grow by only single digits.

Pullan also stated that Samsung's A series portfolio would have 1.6 times more 5G devices than last year, as the South Korean conglomerate has unveiled two new 5G devices, the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G, which will go on sale on Friday.

5G Smartphone Shipments to Surpass 4G Phone Shipments by end of 2023

According to research firm Counterpoint, the cumulative number of 5G smartphones that are shipped is projected to surpass the number of 4G smartphone shipments by the end of 2023.

Furthermore, the introduction of 5G smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment is expected to be critical for the widespread adoption of 5G in India.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, A23 5G Expected To Attract Buyers

Samsung is expecting its Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G mid-range smartphones to lure more consumers. The Galaxy A14 5G comes with a smooth 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a wide range of storage and RAM options.

The Galaxy A23 5G, on the other hand, caters to consumers in search of a more premium offering with its 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC alongside a broad variety of storage and RAM choices.

Furthermore, Samsung stated that its affordability initiatives through Samsung Finance+ will ensure that consumers can purchase 5G smartphones at the same EMI as a 4G phone, further bolstering 5G smartphone adoption in the country.

