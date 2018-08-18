Samsung to launch Galaxy A phone in India to take on OnePlus 6 and Xiaomi Pocophone

According to Counterpoint OnePlus 6 is the leading smartphone in India when it comes to the premium smartphone market. OnePlus beats Samsung for the first time in a full quarter in Q2 2018 in India. The company has 40 percent market shares, while the Samsung is in second place.

While talking about the budget segment, the South Korean giant Samsung has faced a tough competition from companies like Asus, Xiaomi and Honor. In the premium phones segment, the company is also facing the same.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ was launched in India earlier this year to compete against OnePlus 5T. The smartphone was powered by Exynos 7882 SoC and also features an Infinity Display. It comes with a price tag of Rs 33,000, but can't beat OnePlus.

According to a new report from IANS, Samsung India is planning to introduce a new smartphone in the Galaxy A series. The upcoming A series phone will be going to launch in August. It will be positioned in the premium segment smartphone, with a price tag of Rs 30,000 or above.

IANS report reveals the major specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. According to the report, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. This will be the first Samsung smartphone to use this chipset. The phone is said to come with a 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which can be expanded via microSD card.

The new Galaxy A series phone is said to arrive with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display along with fewer bezels on the side. On the optical front, it is said to sport a dual camera setup with the combination of 16MP + 24MP dual rear cameras sensors along with Samsung's Live Focus feature. On the front, the smartphone is expected to house a 24MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

It seems that the Galaxy A series smartphone will go up against the OnePlus 6, Asus ZenFone 5Z, Huawei Nova 3, and the upcoming Xiaomi Poco F1.