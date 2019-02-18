ENGLISH

Samsung to launch new Galaxy A smartphone every month until June

Samsung bets big on the entry-level smartphone segment.

    Xiaomi has been dominating the budget segment in the Indian market, thanks to its frequent launches. The company has continuously launched smartphones under its sub-branding Redmi as well, making it easily available to users.

    Samsung to launch new Galaxy A smartphone every month until June

     

    Samsung seems to have identified the strategy and might follow the same path for its Galaxy series of smartphones. Ranjiv Singh, Samsung India's chief marketing officer, told The Economic Times that Samsung will be launching a Galaxy A smartphone every month from now until June 2019. The Galaxy A series is the company's entry-level lineup since the Galaxy J series has been discontinued.

    Singh says that Samsung's is expecting to generate $4 billion in revenue from the Galaxy A line this year. Samsung also has a new Galaxy M series which is slightly different from the former and is only available online. Users will be able to buy the Galaxy A devices will be available online as well as offline stores.

    The upcoming Galaxy A devices are said to be priced somewhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Also, there will be at least one device powered by Android Go.

    Besides, the company will soon be unveiling its Galaxy S10 smartphone on February 20. But, it seems the company might unveil new wearable devices as well during the event. The updated Galaxy Wearable app shows the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds, and the Galaxy Fit/Galaxy Fit E.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
