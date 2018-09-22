ENGLISH

Samsung launches Galaxy J4+, J6+ in India

The Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ will be available from September 25, 2018.

    Samsung India has announced the launch of Galaxy J4+ and J6+ at Rs 10,990 and Rs 15,990, respectively.

    "Galaxy J series is India's most popular smartphone series, making up almost a third of all smartphones sold in India. We are making the J series even more exciting by introducing many features such as Side fingerprint, Emotify, Install Apps on SD Card, Glass finish and striking new reflective colors," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

    Both Samsung Galaxy J6+ and J4+ sports 6-inch True HD+ Infinity display with glass finish design. The new smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 425 processor for superior performance.

    Both devices are powered by a 3,300mAh battery and run on Android Oreo operating system. The Galaxy J6+ comes with 4GB RAM /64GB ROM, while Galaxy J4+ comes with 2GB RAM /32GB ROM.

    On the camera front, Galaxy J6+ comes with 13MP/5MP dual rear camera setup and features such as Background Blur and Dolly Zoom make portraits stand out on social media. The device also packs in an 8MP front camera with variable selfie flash for taking great selfies while Galaxy J4+ sports a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera.

    The new Galaxy J series phones offer true HD experience as they have L1 Widevine certification. This, coupled with Dolby Atmos, enables consumers to enjoy a full 360-degree surround-sound experience, Samsung said in a statement.

    The Galaxy J6+ comes in three colors - Red, Black, and Blue in case of Galaxy J6+, and Gold, Black, and Blue in case of Galaxy J4+.

    The Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ will be available from September 25, 2018, onwards across Samsung India's retail outlets countrywide, online partner channels, Amazon and Flipkart, and on Samsung Shop.

    In addition to that, the company is also is offering 'One time Screen Replacement Offer' at Rs. 990 till November 11.

    Saturday, September 22, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
