Samsung Launches Screen Protector For Galaxy S22 Series; How Is It Different? News oi-Vivek

Samsung has launched a boast of first-party accessories to complement the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. One such product is the screen protector. Consumers can now buy the Samsung branded screen protector for the S22 series of smartphones, which is built to protect the device from scratches.

Samsung Screen Protection Details

One might think, do we really need a screen protector for a smartphone that has Corning Gorilla Glass? Yes, you still need a screen protector, especially if you don't want to permanently scratch your smartphone, as most tempered glasses including the Victus offer better protection from cracking rather than normal day-to-day scratches.

The official screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones comes in neat packaging, in fact, it almost resembles a smartphone box and includes an actual screen protector, dust removal stickers, and an applying tool.

Samsung claims that the official screen protector is made using highly sensitive film that can protect the Samsung Galaxy S22 from scratches, dust, and scrapes. On top of that, it is confirmed to work with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is why you should opt for the official screen protector.

Unlike most smartphones, which use an optical in-display fingerprint sensor that works like a camera and takes a picture of your fingerprint and matches it with the stored data on the phone, Samsung uses an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. This means, although you will be able to unlock your smartphone with a third-party sensor, it might hamper the overall experience.

When it comes to Samsung-made screen protectors, the company would have ensured to design and develop the screen a screen protector that just works without hampering the touch sensitivity or even the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Hence, it is best to use an official screen protector at least on phones with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Samsung also ships the screen protector with an application tool, which will help to easily align the protector with the phone and apply it without any issue. There are also stickers in the package, which helps to remove the dust from the screen, which otherwise will lead to bubbles and uneven installation.

Better Than Tempered Glass?

Do note that, the official screen protector for the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones is a film-style screen protector and not the glass-type, hence it might not offer much protection when it comes to protecting the devices from accidents and physical impacts.

Best Mobiles in India