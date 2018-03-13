Samsung likely to bring Nougat to Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9 Pro and Galaxy Tab E devices

Samsung might soon release Android Nougat update for some its devices which includes smartphones and tablets.

While Android Nougat update has been rolled out to most of the smartphones launched last year and this year, several Samsung devices are still yet to receive the update. Well, Samsung has been a bit slow in rolling out the update.

In any case, the South Korean giant seems to be currently testing the Android 7.0 Nougat update for its premium mid-range devices. As such, the Galaxy A8 (SM-A800), Galaxy A9 Pro (SM-A910X), Galaxy Tab E 8.0 (SM-T37X) and Galaxy Tab E 9.7 (SM-T560) have now all been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance's online database running Android 7.0.

Now that it has appeared on the website it should not be long before Samsung gets the final confirmation, and it will roll out the update as soon as it passes Wi-Fi tests.

Exciting times for these device owners, but as of now, it is still a mystery as to when exactly the upgrade will start making the rounds. Reports suggest that it will most probably take close to two-to-twelve weeks for the update to be rolled out from the day it receives the final approval from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

It will again depend on the company's decision to roll out the update for the above-mentioned devices.

And if the company does decide on the positive side, the Galaxy A8 (SM-A800), Galaxy A9 Pro (SM-A910X), Galaxy Tab E 8.0 (SM-T37X) and Galaxy Tab E 9.7 (SM-T560) owners will get to experience Android 7.0 Nougat hands-on. Besides, Nougat will bring a host of new features including split-screen multitasking, more customizable quick settings, improved Google keyboard, enhanced notifications and recent applications window, extended battery life, and a lot more.

Further, the update should also bring the much-needed bug fixes, new TouchWiz UI on top, stability improvements and speed optimizations.

If you are an owner of these devices then you should probably keep an eye on the settings section and notification panel for the news about the update.