Samsung might do away with its 'Gear' branding for wearables

Samsung's wearables such as wireless earbuds, fitness trackers come under its 'Gear' branding. Well, that's about to change. Few new filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office shows that the company has applied for trademarks on the names Samsung Galaxy Watch and Samsung Galaxy Fit.

While it possible that the company is retiring Gear branding to adopt Galaxy name for its wearables, the application doesn't reveal much. This doesn't necessarily mean something, the company is just trademarking the names. Also, a trademark doesn't mean any action will be taken for sure. Companies routinely register new trademarks they never end using.

Samsung is also said to be working on the next iteration of its Gear S smartwatch, reported SamMobile. The device is said to come with the model number SM-R800. The previous iteration - the Gear S3 was launched with the model number SM-R600, which indicates that the SM-R800 will be the next major addition to the Tizen-powered series of smartwatches.

The Gear S4 will feature improved internal hardware and will focus more on health and fitness tracking features powered by company's S Health service, including enhanced sleep monitoring, according to the report. Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil the Gear S4 later in 2018, but no specific time has been announced. With the gear Sport and Gear S3 seeing the light of day in last two editions of IFA, we might see the Gear S4 at this year's iteration of IFA.

Apart from the Gear S4, Samsung is also expected to unveil its Galaxy Note 9 phablet whose precursors were also launched at the same conference in the past. A report from The Korean Herald, Samsung will bring the new technology with its upcoming flagship Galaxy Note 9.

The Korea Herald's sources say, "Samsung Display has prepared three or four solutions for Samsung Electronics to embed the fingerprint sensor inside of the main display, and both are seriously considering one of the solutions," meaning that Samsung is very close to finalizing a solution. They went on to say, "The delay in deciding on the final concept for the Note 9 is due to the work in adopting the in-display fingerprint sensor. A final decision on adoption of the technology will be made by this month."