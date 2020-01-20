Samsung Might Launch Galaxy A51 And Galaxy A71 In February: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Samsung is all set to bring a new smartphone in India. The company is planning to bring its latest mid-range Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. But now, it has been reported that the company is likely to launch these smartphones in the second week of February.

The smartphones are likely to be priced under Rs. 30,000 in India, report Mobile Indian. According to the report, the company had earlier launched these devices in Vietnam, and now it is planning to bring both devices in India in February. It is worth mentioning that the company is also showcasing smartphones on its website. In fact, the Notify Me page is already live on its website, and buyers can register on that page. After registering they will get all updates on the upcoming devices.

Samsung A51 And A71: Features And Specification

Samsung is all set to launch two smartphones in the country. The Samsung A51 features a 6.5-inch Full HD + display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 resolutions. It comes with Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It is expected to run Android 10, 4,000mAh battery, and 15W fast charging support.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with 6.7-inch FHD along with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered with 2.2GHz Octa-core processor, 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB of ROM. It features a quad rear camera which includes 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP depth sensor along with LED flash. Upfront, it will have a 32MP camera for selfies.

Meanwhile, the company has announced that it will launch Galaxy Note 10 Lite on Tuesday in India. The upcoming smartphone is likely to come in three colors i.e Aura Black, Aura Red, and Aura Green

Best Mobiles in India