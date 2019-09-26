Samsung Might Soon Launch Affordable Galaxy Note Smartphone: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch an affordable version of the Galaxy Note soon, reports Sammobile. The company has launched two models of the Galaxy Note 10 series this year in August.

According to the report, the company is planning to launch the device with a model number of SM-N770F. The 'N' in the model number shows that the upcoming device will be a part of the Galaxy Note family. Furthermore, the report says that the upcoming device is likely to feature a 128GB storage option. On the other hand, Samsung has confirmed that it will launch Galaxy Fold on October 1 in India. In fact, the company has already sent out media invites for the launch. The device is likely to be priced at Rs. 100,000.

Samsung To Focus High-End TV Models

Samsung is planning to exit from entry-level televisions segment from the Indian market, reports Economic Times. According to the report, the company has decided not to manufacture 32-inch models, as first-time buyers are now looking for large screens.

"The company is currently selling only the existing inventory of sub-32 inches sets in the Indian market after which it will exit," Samsung India's senior vice president, (consumer electronics business), Raju Pullan was quoted by ET. Adding to that "Consumers are finding the smart TV a better proposition and that too from 32-inch onwards. This is driven by cheaper and faster broadband internet and low price of streaming media content. We have strengthened our presence in 32-inches."

Meanwhile, Samsung has emerged as the most consumer-oriented brand in India, as per the brand analytics firm TRA Research. Dell secured the second position. Apple iPhone and LG televisions ranked third, and fourth respectively.

