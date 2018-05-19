Samsung mocks Apple again; this time for iPhone's battery issues

Samsung is always on top of its game when it comes to mocking Apple. Now the company has taken a dig at Apple iPhone's battery issues. As a part of Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus's promotion, Samsung took a jab at Apple's decision to downclock iPhone processors without users' consent.

Samsung's latest "Moving On" advertisement is yet another ad starring a struggling Apple loyalist who ends up switching to the new Galaxy S9 smartphone. The video has already caused a stir and prompted heated discussions on social media platforms.

This isn't the first time Samsung has mocked Apple with its ads. The company started doing this in 2011 with its Galaxy S advertisement aiming at better network reception compared to the iPhone 4. Besides, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ have been a great success for Samsung and has been acclaimed by the critics and reviewers all around the world.

Moreover, Samsung is also in talks with several smartphone manufacturers to supply its Exynos mobile chipsets, reports Reuters. The list also includes the troubled Chinese manufacturer ZTE. In an interview, Samsung's Inyup Kang said the company is "talking to all OEMs" regarding the supply.

While there is no deal agreed with ZTE or other manufacturers, Kang said that he expects to announce a new client for its Exynos chips in the first half next year. ZTE has faced a lot of heat from the US government. US companies are banned from selling components to ZTE. Many smartphones from the company use Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm which is an American company. Recent estimates suggest that between half and 65 percent of ZTE devices use Snapdragon chips.

Since the ban, ZTE has halted major operation and there have been reports that the company is running low on stocks in China. While the US government has hinted that it might backtrack this ban, Samsung could still see this as an opportunity to sell its Exynos chips to the company.

Besides, new filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office shows that the company has applied for trademarks on the names Samsung Galaxy Watch and Samsung Galaxy Fit.