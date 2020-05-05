Samsung Offers E-Vouchers To Customers Who Pre-Ordered Galaxy S20 Series News oi-Vivek

Samsung will start shipping the pre-orders of the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra soon. Now, the company has announced a limited period e-voucher offer worth Rs. 4000 for those who activate an S20 series smartphone between May 4 and May 20.

The voucher can be used on the Samsung India site to buy accessories and other Galaxy products. Additionally, those who pre-ordered can get up to Rs. 5000 with an upgrade purchase and a cashback of Rs. 6,000 if the purchase is made using HDFC credit and debit card.

If you pre-ordered the Galaxy S20, then the Galaxy Buds+ can be availed for Rs. 2,999 and the price comes down to Rs. 1,999 for the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-orders. Lastly, the company offers Samsung Care+ benefits for the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra worth Rs. 3,999 for Rs. 1,999, which offers perks like extended warranty, screen protection, accidental damage, liquid protection, and comprehensive protection against physical damages.

Additional Offers

Galaxy S20 series smartphone buyers will get double data plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea along with four months YouTube Premium subscription. YouTube Premium lets one enjoy ad-free videos and it also includes access to ad-free music listening on YouTube Music app.

Galaxy S20 Series Features

The Galaxy S20 smartphones offer a premium design with a 2K resolution AMOLED display with support for HDR10+. These smartphones are powered by the Exynos 990 SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with a microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ has a 64MP primary sensor, whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 108MP camera and is the first smartphone with this camera technology in India along with 8K video recording support. All three devices run on Android 10 OS with custom One UI 2.0 skin on top.

These smartphones also offer features like fast wired and wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging to charge accessories like the Galaxy Buds+.

Best Mobiles in India