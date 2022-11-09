Just In
- 52 min ago LG Showcases Shatterproof Stretchable Display: Rollable Smartphones, Wearables Incoming?
- 1 hr ago Apple iPhones Get 5G Support In India With iOS 16.2 Beta Update
- 1 hr ago Meta CEO Zuckerberg Begins Employee Layoffs; End Of Meta Dominance?
- 2 hrs ago Samsung A54 5G Receives 3C Nod: What Makes This Mid-Range Smartphone Different?
Don't Miss
- News 'Racist, Islamophobic': Qatar outraged as French cartoon depicts players as terrorists ahead of FIFA World Cup
- Finance Multibagger Mid-Cap Stock To Pay Interim, Special Dividend In November: Record Date Fixed For November
- Lifestyle Elizabeth Debicki Revive Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress Look For The Crown, Know More About The Iconic LBD!
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan help Pakistan enter WC final after 13 years
- Movies Simba Nagpal To Prince Narula: 8 Former Contestants Who Made It Big In TV Industry Ahead of Splitsvilla X4
- Education AGRICET Counselling 2022: Dates, Process, Documents required and More
- Automobiles Tata Updates Harrier & Safari With New Safety Features – Prices Also Hiked
- Travel 10 Famous Adventurers In History Who Accepted Challenge From Nature
Samsung One UI 5.0 Stable Update Timeline Released: Should You Upgrade?
Samsung has started seeding One UI 5.0 Stable builds based on the latest Android 13 OS for its devices in several markets. To make it easier for Indian users to understand, the company has released a timeline of the One UI 5.0 Stable Android 13 update. Let's have a look at what devices are scheduled to be upgraded to the Android 13 OS from the Android 12 OS and if it's worth the upgrade.
Samsung One UI 5.0 Stable: India Update Timeline
November 2022
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
December 2022
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
January 2023
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A8
February 2023
- Galaxy A03
- Galaxy A23 5G
- Galaxy F13
- Galaxy F23 5G
- Galaxy M13
- Galaxy M13 5G
March 2023
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A04
- Galaxy A04s
Samsung One UI 5.0 Stable: Should You Upgrade?
The latest Samsung's One UI 5.0 firmware brings revised UI elements with advanced customizability, Stack widgets, improved animations, design changes for the notifications panel and Quick Settings, RAM Plus customization, a new feature to create stickers from images, revamped security dashboard, improved Bixby and Bixby Routines, and a lot more.
The Samsung One UI 5.0 brings some comprehensive changes and you can consider upgrading to it. However, it is advisable to get feedback from users before updating as the initial batches could pack in some bugs and glitches. Also, older devices might experience reduced performance after the update as manufacturers tend to throttle the performance.
How To Update To Samsung One UI 5.0?
If you have an eligible device, you will receive the OTA update of the Samsung One UI 5.0 Stable based on Android 13 OS. If not, follow the steps below.
- Navigate to System Settings.
- Scroll down and click on Software Update.
- Tap on Download & Install.
Ensure that your device is charged above 60 percent before updating. Also, perform a full backup of the device as this is a major OS upgrade and might wipe your data.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
14,999
-
26,999
-
66,999
-
15,999
-
7,499
-
19,649
-
19,105
-
9,300
-
6,600
-
7,300