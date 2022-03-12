Samsung Patents Fashion Film For Smartphones: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has a sleuth of new products lined up for launch. The popular South Korean company unveiled its premium Samsung Galaxy S22 series recently. At the same time, it's working on something new, suggests a new Samsung patent in the UK. It looks like upcoming Samsung phones might get a fashionable exterior layer or skin.

Samsung Patents Fashion Film

Premium devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have always been fashionable and stylish. From the looks of it, Samsung is working on making its phones even more fashionable. A report from Lets Go Digital has found a new application from Samsung at the Intellectual Property Office. The patent talks of using 'Fashion Film' for its smartphones.

Going into the details, the patent application talks about using 'protective and decorative films adapted for smartphones' with a specific mention of 'Fashion Film'. This might be the first indication that Samsung is taking smartphone skins seriously, which is currently managed by many small companies.

Currently, smartphone skins for top brands like Apple and Samsung are handled by smaller companies, whose products are even featured at their stores. That said, this is the first time Samsung is patenting a Fashion Film for its smartphones. This also indicates that Samsung might be working on something new for its new lineup, at least the premium Galaxy Z and Galaxy S series.

Samsung Fashion Film Phone: What To Expect?

Samsung's latest patent is surely exciting. But there's no guarantee that you will see a final product. Take a look at Samsung's previous trademarks and patents - most of them haven't even arrived in the market.

While the Samsung Fashion Film has been patented, it also doesn't mean all phones will get this feature. Samsung could bring out fashionable alternatives for those looking for unique smartphone skins. The brand did something similar for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 where buyers could change their phone's color for an extra price.

In that case, one can expect unique color variants for select Samsung phone models. Presently, the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra have gone on sale in India. Maybe the next-gen lineup could bring in the option for fashionable skins.

Best Mobiles in India