Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Go On Sale: Price And Discounts

The latest Samsung flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series were launched recently. The lineup comprises three models - the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. These new Samsung smartphones are all set to go on sale from today in India. All these smartphones are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor and run Android 12 OS.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Price

Samsung Galaxy S22 has been launched in two storage configurations. The entry-level variant comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 72,999. The high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space is priced at Rs. 76,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22+ comes in an entry-level variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 84,999 and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 89,999. These two models are available in Phantom White, Phantom Black, and Green color options.

The top-of-the-line model - the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the series has been launched in two variants with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM priced at Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,18,999 respectively. The Galaxy S22 Ultra entry-level variant has been launched in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Burgundy colors while the top-end variant of the model comes in Phantom Black and Burdundy.

The Galaxy S22 series smartphones can be bought via online retailers such as Samsung.com and Amazon India. Also, buyers can purchase these smartphones from the offline retail stores all over the country as well.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Discounts

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ come with an additional exchange discount or cashback of up to Rs. 8,000 on using an HDFC Bank card. Also, users can purchase the Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs. 11,999 by paying just Rs. 2,999 on purchasing it with any of these phones.

Likewise, the buyers of Galaxy S22 Ultra will get up to Rs. 8,000 additional exchange discount or cashback. The non-cellular variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 priced at Rs. 26,999 can be bought for Rs. 2,999 with this device. These offers can be availed via the official Samsung online store. There are separate discounts and offers for buyers choosing the online retailer Amazon India.

