Just In
- 8 min ago Apple Watch Pro Tipped With 47mm Case, Flat Display: What Makes It Different?
- 52 min ago OnePlus Nord Watch's Bluetooth Certification Suggests An Imminent Launch
- 58 min ago Indian Telcos To Use Public Poles, Ad Hoardings, And Bus Shelters To Deploy 5G Small Cells
- 1 hr ago Meta And Cambridge Analytica Settle 2016 Data Breach Class-Action Lawsuit
Don't Miss
- News Radicalisation at the helm again: Islamic terror videos found on Shivamogga stabbing accused
- Lifestyle Gigi Hadid Post-Pregnancy Skincare Routine: For All The New Moms Out There!
- Finance Buy Coal India For 26% Potential Gains And 10% Dividend Yield Suggests Motilal Oswal
- Automobiles MG Reveals Gloster Facelift Launch Date - New Alloy Wheels, Features & More
- Sports Jadeja vs Manjrekar: Former India batter talks to all-rounder for first time since bits and pieces comment
- Movies India's Laughter Champion Winner: Rajat Sood Lifts The Trophy & Wins Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize
- Education CUET PG 2022 Hall Tickets Out @cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link To Get CUET PG Admit Card Here
- Travel Ouled Said Oasis: Algeria's Prime Attraction
Samsung Patents Rear-Facing Invisible Display; Will It Appear On The Next Foldable Phone?
Samsung has been expanding its foldable smartphone range with the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Now, Samsung has just patented a unique design where the rear panel is made with an invisible display. It could be ideal for a dual-display smartphone with an invisible rear screen. Apparently, this invisible screen can turn on fully or partially like an always-on display.
Samsung Patents Rear-Facing Invisible Display
Samsung has filed many unique patents at the World Intellectual Property Office. A new filing was done earlier this year in January and was finally published in August. The patented designs reveal an unassuming smartphone, except for the rear-facing display.
This rear display seems to be invisible and can be turned on fully or partially as the user wishes. The Samsung patent also states that it can be used to showcase logos, information at a glance, notifications, unique designs, and more. Simply put, the invisible rear display can be customized as the user wishes.
It also looks like the new patent is ideal for Samsung foldable smartphones. Presently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 feature dual displays, with an additional screen on the front. Bringing in the second display at the rear, an invisible one at that, would make this phone a unique one.
Samsung Invisible Display Phone Launch
Since the patent application has been published, we know that engineers at Samsung Electronics have chalked out the idea of the invisible display. However, bringing out the invisible display on a Samsung phone would take a while, even years.
Samsung has patented many designs but not all of them have seen the light of the day, and this rear-facing invisible display could join that list. The potential for the invisible display is high for foldable phones - a segment that Samsung is currently leading. But it might still take a while for the South Korean tech giant to materialize the patented design into a final product.
(via)
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
11,499
-
16,990
-
14,999
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
13,390
-
16,300
-
20,455
-
18,499
-
17,999