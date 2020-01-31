Samsung Plans To Sell Its Galaxy S20 Series Starting March 6 News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Galaxy A51, Samsung is all set to launch another flagship product. Now, new reports suggest that the company is all set to sell its flagship devices in the United States.

It is worth mentioning that the company is all set to host an event on February 11, where it is likely to introduce the Galaxy S20 series. However, there is no confirmation but it is expected that the company will bring three smartphones at the event. It includes the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy S20+.

According to the report, the company is likely to sell its Galaxy S20 series from March 6 in the United States. In fact, the technology giant has already started taking registration via its website. It said about the shipping details of the upcoming smartphone of the company. Besides, Samsung is sending an e-mail to all users who have registered themselves on the website.

Apart from that, it is expected that the company will introduce its Galaxy Z Flip at the same event. But, many rumors suggest that the company will officially launch this device in the second half of this year.

On the other hand, XDA Developers reported the same that Samsung will start selling its S20 series from March 6. In addition, the reports say that the smartphone will be priced at $1300, and which is close to Rs. 92,700 in India. Interestingly, the company is planning to offer its earbuds to all those customers who have registered, Tipster Evan Blass said. He has also shared a promo image and after considering his track record, you can expect some freebies from Samsung with the upcoming Galaxy S20 series.

