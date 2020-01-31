ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A41 Pops Up On Geekbench: Key Specs Revealed

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy A series has been extended this year starting with the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71. The South Korean brand seems to have already started working on two more models in this series called the Galaxy A31 and the Galaxy A41. The internet has provided us with some details on the hardware of the upcoming devices including camera and battery specs. In the latest developments, some more details on the hardware of the Galaxy A41 have come to light courtesy Geekbench.

    Samsung Galaxy A41 Spotted At Geekbench

    The Samsung Galaxy A41 has been spotted with the SM-A415F model number on the mobile benchmark website. The device is listed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset which has a 1.70Ghz base frequency. The processor will be combined with 4GB RAM; however, there is no mention of the storage capacity.

    The Galaxy A41 Geekbench listing further reveals that the handset will be launched with the latest Android 10 OS. While the UI is not mentioned, we can expect it to ship with the new One UI 2.0 user interface. Moving to the benchmark scores, the Galaxy A41 scored 1,684 points and 5,043 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

    Samsung Galaxy A41 Previous Leaks

    The Samsung Galaxy A41 has previously leaked with the triple-lens rear camera setup. The module is speculated to house a 48MP primary sensor. Aiding the primary lens could be a 25MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor for bokeh shots.

    The device has earlier been suggested to arrive with 128GB storage. It remains unknown if the company will bring a single RAM and storage option or in multiple configurations. Another leak suggested a smaller 3,500 mAh battery fueling the smartphone.

    An image of the battery was also doing rounds online with the EB-B415ABY model number. We are yet to get specific details on the display, selfie camera, and security features. More details will likely arrive in the coming days.

    Friday, January 31, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
