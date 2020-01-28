ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A41 Tipped To Sport Smaller Battery: Report

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy A41 recently was tipped to be under development alongside the Galaxy A31. The leak revealed the camera specifications of both the smartphones and also the battery capacity. However, only the Galaxy A31's battery details were leaked back then. Now, a new leak has revealed the battery capacity of the Galaxy A41, which is smaller than the one suggested for the Galaxy A31.

    Samsung Galaxy A41 Tipped To Sport Smaller Battery: Report

     

    Samsung Galaxy A41 Battery Capacity Leaks

    The listing reveals the EB-BA415ABY model number and an image of the battery has also been shared. While the image doesn't clearly show the battery capacity, it is said to be a 3,500 mAh unit.

    Its predecessor was launched with a 3,100 mAh battery and the leaks in the past have indicated a bigger setup. The device is further said to ship with 15W fast charging which its predecessor also offers. It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy A31 is tipped with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery. So, it is unknown why the company will use a smaller unit on the high-end model.

    Samsung Galaxy A41 Expected Specifications And Features

    The Samsung Galaxy A41 has been leaked with a triple rear camera setup in the past. The cameras are speculated to be a 48MP primary lens clubbed with a 25MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. There is no information currently available on the selfie camera.

    The device is likely to launch with the latest Android 10 OS which is expected to be wrapped around a new custom One UI user interface (OneUI 2.0 UI). The processor and RAM details are also undisclosed, however, the device has been leaked with up to 128GB storage. With the device making consistent appearances via leaks, its arrival can be expected in the coming months.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 15:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X