Samsung Galaxy A41 Tipped To Sport Smaller Battery: Report

Samsung Galaxy A41 recently was tipped to be under development alongside the Galaxy A31. The leak revealed the camera specifications of both the smartphones and also the battery capacity. However, only the Galaxy A31's battery details were leaked back then. Now, a new leak has revealed the battery capacity of the Galaxy A41, which is smaller than the one suggested for the Galaxy A31.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Battery Capacity Leaks

The listing reveals the EB-BA415ABY model number and an image of the battery has also been shared. While the image doesn't clearly show the battery capacity, it is said to be a 3,500 mAh unit.

Its predecessor was launched with a 3,100 mAh battery and the leaks in the past have indicated a bigger setup. The device is further said to ship with 15W fast charging which its predecessor also offers. It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy A31 is tipped with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery. So, it is unknown why the company will use a smaller unit on the high-end model.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Expected Specifications And Features

The Samsung Galaxy A41 has been leaked with a triple rear camera setup in the past. The cameras are speculated to be a 48MP primary lens clubbed with a 25MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. There is no information currently available on the selfie camera.

The device is likely to launch with the latest Android 10 OS which is expected to be wrapped around a new custom One UI user interface (OneUI 2.0 UI). The processor and RAM details are also undisclosed, however, the device has been leaked with up to 128GB storage. With the device making consistent appearances via leaks, its arrival can be expected in the coming months.

