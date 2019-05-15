ENGLISH

    Samsung reclaims premium smartphone segment, despite Oneplus leading Q1: IDC

    Vivo continued in the third position as its shipments doubled YoY in 1Q19, driven primarily by its new flagship V15 Pro and affordable Y91

    According to a new report by IDC, Samsung surpassed Apple for the leadership position in the premium $500+ segment with an overall share of 36.0 percent in 1Q19.

    IDC India said, "Samsung surpassed Apple for the leadership position in the premium $500+ segment with an overall share of 36.0 percent in 1Q19 due to its newly launched Galaxy S10 flagship series that was supported by huge marketing campaigns. OnePlus followed, as its OnePlus 6T was the top-selling model in India's $500+ smartphone segment in 1Q19."

    Apart from this Samsung also continued its second position in the overall smartphone market. The company revamped its product strategy by launching its online-exclusive M-series (which raised its online share to 13.5% on the back of the Galaxy M20) and its offline-exclusive A-series to counter the Chinese vendors. Offline channels are upbeat about the vendor's schemes and support as it phases out its old J-series.

    Vivo continued in the third position as its shipments doubled YoY in 1Q19, driven primarily by its new flagship V15 Pro and affordable Y91. While OPPO recaptured its 4th position with YoY growth of 9.7 percent in 1Q19, backed by new models such as the K1 (the first ever online-exclusive model for India) and the F11/Pro series, as well as its ongoing affordable A-series.

    Realme continued to feature in the top 5 vendors list, despite dropping to the fifth position in 1Q19. Its newly launched realme 3 series produced the highest shipments for the vendor. Originally launched as an online-focused brand, Realme realized the importance of an omnichannel presence with its quick expansion to offline channels; now almost one out of three Realme phones are sold offline.

    Meanwhile, India's smartphone market got off to a good start with a total shipment of 32.1 million units in 1Q19 (2019Q1), maintaining a healthy 7.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. High channel inventory from the previous quarter resulted in a sequential decline of 8.4 percent.

     

    "Despite the government's new e-commerce rules, online channels managed to sustain their pace, registering 19.6 percent YoY growth in 1Q19. Fueled by attractive offers and new launches by vendors like Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, and Huawei, online sales reached 40.2 percent of the market in 1Q19," says Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
