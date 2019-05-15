OnePlus 7 Pro 5G announced: Everything you need to know News oi-Karan Sharma OnePlus 7 Pro 5G announced and it will be exclusively available with EE in the UK and Elisa in Finland. All you need to know about the 5G smartphone.

OnePlus launched its latest smartphones in India and in the global market last night. The company has also launched the OnePlus 7 5G enabled variant which is going to be exclusively available with EE in the UK and Elisa in Finland. However, the company has not revealed the pricing of the smartphone in these markets. Let's see when a company is planning to make the smartphone available for sale.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G specification

In terms of specification, the smartphone has similar specs like OnePlus 7 Pro 5G with 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a screen-to-body-ratio of 93 per cent. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, along with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and Qualcomm RF Front-End solutions for the 5G ability.

On the optical front, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will sport the same triple rear camera setup with the combination of 48MP+16MP+8MP camera sensors. At the front, it has a pop-up camera with 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled with a massive 4,000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging. It runs on Android 9 Pie Oxygen OS.

According to EE, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G buyers will be able to access their 5G network from London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast - including Birmingham and Manchester. After these cities, the company will start rolling out the service to the other hectic cities of the country. These cities include Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry and Bristol.

Under the partnership, OnePlus EE will offer first OnePlus 6T customer to upgrade to the new OnePlus 7 Pro 5G along with the free 5G plane.

Source