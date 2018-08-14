Samsung releases two new 'Ingenius' ads to cringe Apple fans

Samsung, just days ahead of launching the Galaxy Note 9, released a new series of advertisements. These ads were posted on Samsung's YouTube page under the moniker "Ingenius." The ads show how an Apple store employee tries to convince customers that Apple products are better than Samsung products.

The customers seem to disagree (Of course) and think that the Apple employee is wrong because Samsung products are superior in all ways in their opinion. Now since the Galaxy Note 9 has been unveiled and up for grabs, the company has launched two new ads which focus on the capabilities of the latest phablet.

The first ad entitled 'Pen' shows the Apple employee talking about the Apple Pencil and how it compares to the S Pen that comes with the Galaxy Note 9. The store employee mentions that the Apple Pencil can only be used with the iPad, which Samsung thinks is hilarious.

The second ads titled 'Power' is probably the worst advertisement Samsung has come up with. The ad doesn't prove a point and the conversation seems baseless. It's just two people arguing and there's nothing that will chuckle you one bit.

Samsung has a long history of ads that are meant to mock Apple products. Samsung uses the rivalry as their marketing strategy. The problem here is that a lot of people across the globe think that Apple is the best, and these advertisements won't be able to change their minds.

Talking of the Galaxy Note 9, the smartphone comes with a massive 6.4-inches Quad HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display, making Note 9 the biggest Galaxy Note device to date.

The Galaxy Note 9 will be the first handset in Galaxy line-up to ship with a 512GB internal memory variant. Moreover, the 512GB internal memory can be expanded to 1TB via a 512GB microSD card.

Bixby 2.0 also made an appearance at the Galaxy Unpacked 2018. Galaxy Note 9 will run the new assistant which is said to support natural conversations for smarter and quicker responses.

Samsung Galaxy Home marks the company's entry into the smart speaker market. The Galaxy Home promises to offer better audio delivery than the Google Home and Amazon Echo.