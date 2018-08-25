ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung relief camps to offer free calling facility for flood-affected people in Kerala

The company has also set up a relief camp in the state.

By:

Related Articles

    Electronics firm Samsung India has deployed its Customer Service Vans in Kerala as part of its efforts to reach out to persons affected by the recent floods.

    Samsung relief camps to offer free calling facility in Kerala

    The company has also set up a relief camp in the state.

    The relief camp by the electronics firm will provide mobile charging stations, refrigerators to store food, milk, and medicines, microwave ovens to warm food.

    Samsung is also providing mobile phones, and tablets for free voice and video calling facility so that people can connect with their relatives and near ones.

    Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei also announced that it will offer free of cost repair servicing to smartphones, directly damaged by waterlogging.

    In order to ensure the availability of services in every part of the city, the company has activated the technical team across all operational authorized and exclusive service centers in Kerala, to avoid any delay.

    Allen Wang, Director, Product Centre, Huawei Consumer Business Group, India said, "We have deployed our customer service team in full action to support customers affected by Kerala floods. We will be providing free of cost service to Huawei smartphones damaged due to water logging. With support pouring in from everywhere, we are confident that Kerala will soon recover from this disaster."

    Customers with damaged products can contact on Huawei's toll-free no -1800-209-6555 to arrange for a repair service. The free repair services will continue till August 31st, 2018 and are available for all Huawei customers in Kerala.

    Read More About: samsung news Mobile
    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue