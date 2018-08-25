Samsung offering free Duo Wireless charger on Galaxy Note 9 purchase

Samsung officially launched the new Galaxy Note 9 for the US and other global markets. This also means that the pre-order special that bundled the AKG noise-canceling headphones, and the 15,000 V-bucks for Fortnite aren't available anymore. But, the company has a new special offering for consumers that are ready to drop $999 on the Galaxy Note 9, from the company's website.

Samsung has two offers for the Galaxy Note 9 buyers. They will get a free Duo Wireless Charger and a Note 9 cover of their choice. They can also get the Gear IconX Earbuds for $99. Buying the new flagship from the company's website seems like a good bargain. It will actually cost you same as the carrier pricing, but Samsung does offer the carrier models as well.

Besides, luxury phone brand Caviar launched the Galaxy Note 9 Fine Gold Edition. The new model comes sans the standard glass back in favor of a custom panel made out of a kilogram of gold. The pictures also suggest that the volume and power buttons have received gold counterparts.

The new gold edition has been priced at $3.87 million rubles (~$57,470). While the 512GB will be selling for an extra 20,000 rubles (~$298). Also, the gold rear panel means the device might not support wireless charging.

Caviar also has a 'cheaper' Galaxy Note 9 models, starting at 239,000 rubles (~$3,549) for a Black Onyx Edition. This model uses an onyx and gold-plated design.

Speaking of the smartphone, the recent teardown revealed how the company managed to bring some obvious changes to the new flagship. The teardown mainly focused mostly on how Samsung used space. It shows how the company reorganized the components, connectors, and other elements to enhance repairability and durability while keeping the aesthetics similar.

For instance, the Galaxy Note 9's fingerprint sensor is secured underneath the cameras. The internal space allocated for the S Pen and has been built to withstand drops. For making the device easily reparable, Samsung has used a lego-style adapter to fix the USB Type-C connector.

The previous model required the whole board to be removed just to replace a broken plug, but the new design will make things easier to repair. This would also make the repairs more affordable with fewer components would require the whole motherboard replacement.