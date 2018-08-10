Samsung Galaxy Note 9 teardown reveals company's space-saving approach

Samsung has finally revealed the next iteration of its popular Note series phablets. With the launch it's time for the teardown. In a newly surfaced teardown, the internals of the Galaxy Note 9 has been compared to its predecessor.

While the company managed to bring some obvious changes to the new flagship, the teardown mainly focused mostly on how Samsung used space. It shows how the company reorganised the components, connectors, and other elements to enhance repairability and durability while keeping the aesthetics similar.

For instance, the Galaxy Note 9's fingerprint sensor is secured underneath the cameras. The internal space allocated for the S Pen and has been built to whitstand drops. For making the devie easily reparable, Samsung has used a lego-style adapter to fix the USB Type-C connector.

The previous model required the whole board to be removed just to replace a broken plug, but the new design will make things easier to repair. This would also make the repairs more affordable with fewer components would require the whole motherboard replacement.

With regard to the allocation of space, the company got the chance to use a bigger battery for the latest flagship. The body and frame of the device have not grown in any drastic way. The company accomplished this by reducing the size of other components such as the motherboard and the connections. Due to the smaller components and space-saving approach, it also allows for the new bigger speaker.

As for the Galaxy Note 9, the 6.4-inch end-to-end display offering a large screen space. It is powered by an octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core and a 1.7GHz quad-core) 64-bit 10nm processor. The chipset will most likely be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC or Samsung's Exynos 9810 SoC as the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

The device comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear. The camera module comes with dual OIS, 2x optical zoom, and up to 10x digital zoom. It comprises a primary wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP sensor and a telephoto lens of 12MP. Up front, there is an 8MP with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture.