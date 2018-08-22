Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Fine Gold Edition is 57 times costlier than the original

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is an expensive device with a price tag of $1,000. But that price tag looks cheap when compared to the Galaxy Note 9 Fine Gold Edition from the luxury phone brand Caviar.

The new model first picked up by SamMobile, comes sans the standard glass back in favor of a custom panel made out of a kilogram of gold. The pictures also suggest that the volume and power buttons have received gold counterparts.

The new gold edition has been priced at $3.87 million rubles (~$57,470). While the 512GB will be selling for an extra 20,000 rubles (~$298). Also, the gold rear panel means the device might not support wireless charging.

Caviar also has a 'cheaper' Galaxy Note 9 models, starting at 239,000 rubles (~$3,549) for a Black Onyx Edition. This model uses an onyx and gold-plated design.

Speaking of the smartphone, the recent teardown revealed how the company managed to bring some obvious changes to the new flagship. The teardown mainly focused mostly on how Samsung used space. It shows how the company reorganized the components, connectors, and other elements to enhance repairability and durability while keeping the aesthetics similar.

For instance, the Galaxy Note 9's fingerprint sensor is secured underneath the cameras. The internal space allocated for the S Pen and has been built to withstand drops. For making the device easily reparable, Samsung has used a lego-style adapter to fix the USB Type-C connector.

The previous model required the whole board to be removed just to replace a broken plug, but the new design will make things easier to repair. This would also make the repairs more affordable with fewer components would require the whole motherboard replacement.

With regard to the allocation of space, the company got the chance to use a bigger battery for the latest flagship. The body and frame of the device have not grown in any drastic way. The company accomplished this by reducing the size of other components such as the motherboard and the connections. Due to the smaller components and space-saving approach, it also allows for the new bigger speaker.

As for the Galaxy Note 9, the 6.4-inch end-to-end display offering a large screen space. It is powered by an octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core and a 1.7GHz quad-core) 64-bit 10nm processor. The chipset will most likely be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC or Samsung's Exynos 9810 SoC as the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.