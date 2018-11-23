ENGLISH

Samsung reportedly working on a 'Galaxy G' line of smartphones

Samsung has a new series of smartphones in the offing.

    Samsung is reportedly working on a new series of smartphones under the "Galaxy G" moniker. First spotted by Android Headlines, a cryptic tweet from a known insider includes the term "Galaxy G" giving no further information on the matter. 

    This seems like an indication towards a new line of phones, but details surrounding a Galaxy G device is nonexistent elsewhere on the internet. Also, there's no leaks or rumors about new hardware for the Galaxy G product line.

    It's likely that the Galaxy G refers to the Galaxy Grand branding which has been around for a long time now. There were reports that the company is working on make a strong foothold with its other Galaxy J, C, On series of devices. There are chances that these three series will be sold under the Galaxy M designation, bringing all budget offerings under one series. The Galaxy A series, however, would continue to be sold under the same moniker.

    Besides, Samsung also has new plans for its budget smartphones. To offer better specifications at the same affordable price, the company has found a new way to offer an ambient sensor-like feature.

    The Samsung smartphones that do not feature an ambient light sensor also miss out on the auto-brightness feature. According to SamMobile, a firmware update that's been rolled out for Galaxy J8 users is bringing a new auto brightness mode. The device will use the front camera to determine the light around the user to set the brightness accordingly.

    Samsung has also provided new information regarding the new Bixby update. The company will be overhauling its smart assistant on November 20 Bixby Developer Day, in Seoul, Korea. The Investor's report says that the new Bixby will make debut with company's first foldable smartphone.

    Samsung has been working closely on the Ai technology and come in line with already dominating Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The South Korean company also opened Bixby to all the third-party apps recently.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
