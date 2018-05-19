Samsung resumes Android Oreo update for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge

A few weeks back Samsung has announced that it is rolling out the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update for its Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. After the announcement the S7 and S7 edge owners were happy. But a couple of days back we have reported that the update didn't last for too long, as the company has stopped the update. The company has a deployment of the update on hold due to some issues.

It was reported by the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge users that their phones were rebooted unexpectedly soon after the Android 8.0 Oreo update. However, Samsung has managed to find the cause and even patch the issue.

However, it seems that the reboot issues only affect the international Galaxy S7 variants, so if you're situated in the United States, then you are still eligible for the Oreo update.

Samsung has confirmed that it has resumed the issues with Galaxy S7 and S7 edge Oreo update rollout. So the users who haven't received it yet, then they can look for the new firmware versions G930FXXU2ERE8 and G935FXXU2ERE8, which will bring the phones to the latest version of Android OS.

