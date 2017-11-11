Samsung rolls out second Android Oreo beta update for Galaxy S8 duo

Samsung has just rolled out the second firmware update for its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones that are running the beta version of Android 8.0 Oreo.

The software update includes the Android security patch for the month of October 2017. Notably, the security patch brings the fix for 215 vulnerabilities found in Google's operating system. Other than the security bug fixes, this update also solves a number of critical vulnerabilities found in the media framework of the OS as well as a remote code execution vulnerability.

Additionally, the launcher and DeX Mode are more stable now. Besides these, after the arrival of the update a lot of bugs such as the forced closure of the settings app and the freezing and restarting of TouchWiz when icons are moved from the app drawer to the home screen, should be fixed.

Moreover, the update should lower the power consumption of the smartphone after a Wi-Fi call has been done. The update reportedly also improves the overall performance of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Talking about the new features added by the software update, there are new clock styles for the lock screen and the Always-on Display and options to adjust the transparency of notifications. What else, the update has modified the functionality of the Smart View in such a way that the device's display will go dark automatically once its contents are mirrored on the TV screen.

Before starting with the installation process, users are recommended to back up the contents of their device to a microSD card or a PC to prevent data loss. Also, users should make sure that their battery has at least 50 percent of charge and free space. The second Android beta update for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus comes with a file size of 609MB and firmware number G950FXXU1ZQK4.

