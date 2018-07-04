Samsung's first Android Oreo Go Edition smartphone will run on Experience UI

Samsung is expected to launch its first smartphone with Android Oreo Go Edition OS, to compete against the entry-level smartphones (under Rs 5000) and the smartphone has been leaked online, revealing the primitive features and specifications of the device. Unlike most of the Android Oreo Go Edition smartphone, the Samsung moniker features Samsung Experience UI, similar to the other Samsung smartphones, which makes it the first Android Oreo Go Edition smartphone to run on a custom operating system.

Overview about the Android Oreo Go Edition

The Android Oreo Go Edition is the light-version of the latest Android Operating system from Google, which is optimized for low memory and low specced devices. The OS is tailor-made by Google with a bunch of optimized apps (Go Edition apps) to work smoothly even on low profile devices. Companies like Nokia, Alcatel, and Micromax have already launched Android Oreo Go Edition smartphones in India, which are priced in the vicinity of Rs 5000.

The leak

According to leaked real-life images of the Samsung's Android Oreo Go smartphone, the device is running on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with Samsung Experience UI skin on the top. The leak also showcases that the device is running on an older security patch (5th of December) and the company might update it to the latest security patch, before releasing the device into the market.

Consequences

As we have seen with the budget Samsung smartphones, they tend to trickle down in performance within few months of usage and we do have the same feeling for the Samsung's first Android Oreo Go smartphone as well. Nevertheless, the company might pull out some magic strings to offer an improved user experience, even though the device runs on a custom operating system from Samsung.

Conclusion

Samsung is facing a fierce competition from the other OEMs (at least in India) and the company is launching more devices with similar specifications and a different name tag. Can this Android One Oreo Go Edition device is a game changer in the entry-level smartphone space for Samsung? Time has to answer this question.

Source