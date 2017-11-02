Samsung Experience 9.0 Beta now available for Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus users

Today, Samsung officially launched the Samsung Experience 9.0 beta, a part of the Galaxy beta program, which offers select customers a chance to experience new features available through the Galaxy ecosystem.

Previously known as TouchWiz, Samsung Experience is based on the Android OS and has expanded beyond the user interface to provide Galaxy users with a consistent and seamless experience across all Samsung mobile software, apps and services. This change is in recognition of the increasing suite of unique services Samsung has developed for the Galaxy devices.

Following Samsung Experience version 8.5, which was released with the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Experience 9.0 is based on the latest version of the operating system built on the Android Oreo UI and UX. Unfortunately, this will be available on the next flagship Galaxy device.

Users who will get the beta program

The Samsung Experience 9.0 beta program will be available for select customers, starting November 2, 2017 and will be limited to Galaxy S8 and S8+ users based in South Korea, the U.S. and the U.K.

Why is Samsung doing it?

The beta period will allow Samsung to gather helpful insights and feedback from customers on their first impressions of the Samsung Experience 9.0 beta's performance and usability during the testing period to develop a more reliable, high-performing software package and provide Galaxy users with an improved and optimized experience.

Criteria for applying for the program

To apply for the program, users must have an active Samsung Account and meet certain requirements. The Galaxy beta program may be provided via the Samsung Members app or the Samsung+ app for the US, which are available through the Google Play store or Galaxy Apps, depending on the user's country of residence.