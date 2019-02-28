ENGLISH

    Samsung's new video gives a closer look at futuristic Galaxy Fold

    So that's how the first foldable smartphone feels like.

    Samsung recently launched the futuristic Galaxy Fold smartphone that doubles as a tablet when folded outwards. However, the company didn't allow anyone to touch the device at the time of the launch. Now, Samsung has released a new 4-minute video that gives a closer look at the device.

     

    The video shows the folding device in its full glory with all its clicks, bloops, and beeps in different modes. In the video, you can see the hinge of the phone, both phone and tablet modes, and the gap when it is closed. The video also focuses on various apps such as Google Maps, Instagram, Netflix, and a few games. We also get to see the different colors of the Galaxy Fold.

    As for the specifications, with the world's first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display. Priced at $1980, the smartphone will come in Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green, and Astro Blue colors.

    It is also the first smartphone to pack six cameras - three on the front and three on the rear panel. It comprises a 10MP selfie camera on the cover, while there's a triple camera setup with a 16MP ultra wide-angle lens and two 12MP wide-angle and Telephoto lenses.

    The inside also has a dual front camera with a 10MP + 8MP Depth sensor.
    Besides, Huawei has also showcased its foldable device - Mate X. However, the Chinese smartphone giant is yet to release a detailed video of its foldable phone. We can expect something like this very soon from Huawei.

    Other smartphone manufacturers such as Oppo and Xiaomi have also teased their foldable smartphone and might launch sometime this year. The foldable smartphones seem to be the next big trend of the smartphone industry.

