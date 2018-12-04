ENGLISH

Samsung's official Twitter handle caught using an iPhone, gets trolled

Samsung embarrassed by its latest tweet.

    Well, this is something you can expect from influencers that are paid a hefty sum to promote products they don't actually use as their primary devices. In another case of someone getting caught using an iPhone for promoting a Samsung device, The company's Nigeria Twitter handle sent out a tweet promoting the Galaxy Note 9's display. 

    But, unfortunately, the tweet was sent out using an iPhone. The gaffe was first noticed by the popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee or MKBHD. Samsung was quick to respond, as the Tweet, as well the account was taken down for some time. However, the account has now been restored and the tweet has been since deleted.

    This isn't the first time we've seen something like this. An official Samsung Twitter account of Saudi Arabia was also caught using an iPhone while promoting the Galaxy Note 9 for the Twitter for iPhone app.

    The accounts are probably taken care by digital marketing companies hired by Samsung. There's a huge possibility that the marketing firm would have faced heat from Samsung. These things could be a human error but it certainly doesn't reflect nicely on the firm.

    Previously, Samsung sued one of its brand ambassadors that were caught using an iPhone. Russian journalist, politician, and reality TV star - Ksenia Sobchak endorses Samsung in Russia. She earns good sums to use Samsung devices publicly. She was seen using an iPhone during a live TV session.

    This wasn't the first time she was caught using an iPhone before getting sued. What's more surprising is that she was sued for $1.6 million penalty which is actually more than Samsung is even paying her, reported AppleInsider.

