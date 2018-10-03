Samsung A series smartphones might soon support wireless charging: report

Samsung was one of the first smartphone makers to adopt wireless charging, and now a market leader. And now, the company launches at least two new smartphones per year with wireless charging (Qi-based) support and the Galaxy Note9 is the latest addition to the list.

There are almost smartphones under the entry-level or mid-tier series which do support wireless charging, and the reason behind this is straightforward. To implement wireless charging, the smartphone has to have an all-glass design (for the electronics waves to pass), and most of the mid-tier smartphones do not have that. Even some flagship level-smartphones like the OnePlus 6 and Mi 8 does lack wireless charging even with an all-glass design.

Affordable Samsung phones with wireless charging

This norm is likely to change in the coming weeks, as the company is planning to launch a wide range of Samsung smartphones under A series and J series with wireless charging capability. The company has already started to sell affordable wireless chargers in South Korea for just 15 Euros (Rs 1262), which is almost 25 Euros cheaper than the previous wireless charger from Samsung.

Is wireless charging is the future?

Of course not charging a smartphone wirelessly is marginally slower than wired charging due to the challenges that come along with the wireless charger. The wireless charging is a novelty and will help you to charge the smartphone without actually plugging into the charging cable. Wireless charging is more of a convenience feature that you can boast about.

With the launch of the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X, the wireless charging came into the mainstream smartphone market. With the launch of affordable smartphones with wireless charging from Samsung, more Android smartphone makers are likely to join the Samsung bandwagon by launching affordable phones with wireless charging, so having a smartphone with wireless charging will no more a luxury.

