Samsung all set to launch the Galaxy S10 5G on April 5 News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung officially announced that it's going to launch the Galaxy S10 5G smartphone on April 5, 2019. All you need to know.

South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently launched its latest flagships Galaxy S10 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The company has also announced that it will soon launch the Galaxy S10 5G variant. Now the company has officially confirmed that it is going to launch its first ever 5G smartphone commercially On April 5. This is also going to be the first 5G smartphone in the Industry.

Samsung was planning to launch the phone this month but it was delayed. However, the 5G-enabled smartphone will be going to be first available in the home country South Korea, which is also going to be the first country with working 5G connections.

The 5G model of the Galaxy S10 will also be going to witness the launch in the United States as Verizon exclusive. The buyers who are going to purchase the phone between 5-16 April will receive free Galaxy buds, and flat 50 per cent discount on screen replacement in any case of screen damage valid for a year. Verizon is supposed to launch its 5G network on April 11, 2019.

The company has not disclosed any details about the pricing of the smartphone. Some analysts believe that it will come with a price tag of $1,332 in South Korea. However, for the exact pricing, we need to wait for the official launch of the phone.

Don't expect anything big with the designing of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G variant because it is going to be the smartphone just with the 5G support, rest all the specification will remain the same.

Source