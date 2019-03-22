ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung all set to launch the Galaxy S10 5G on April 5

    Samsung officially announced that it's going to launch the Galaxy S10 5G smartphone on April 5, 2019. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently launched its latest flagships Galaxy S10 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The company has also announced that it will soon launch the Galaxy S10 5G variant. Now the company has officially confirmed that it is going to launch its first ever 5G smartphone commercially On April 5. This is also going to be the first 5G smartphone in the Industry.

    Samsung all set to launch the Galaxy S10 5G on April 5

     

    Samsung was planning to launch the phone this month but it was delayed. However, the 5G-enabled smartphone will be going to be first available in the home country South Korea, which is also going to be the first country with working 5G connections.

    The 5G model of the Galaxy S10 will also be going to witness the launch in the United States as Verizon exclusive. The buyers who are going to purchase the phone between 5-16 April will receive free Galaxy buds, and flat 50 per cent discount on screen replacement in any case of screen damage valid for a year. Verizon is supposed to launch its 5G network on April 11, 2019.

    Samsung all set to launch the Galaxy S10 5G on April 5

    The company has not disclosed any details about the pricing of the smartphone. Some analysts believe that it will come with a price tag of $1,332 in South Korea. However, for the exact pricing, we need to wait for the official launch of the phone.

     

    Don't expect anything big with the designing of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G variant because it is going to be the smartphone just with the 5G support, rest all the specification will remain the same.

    Source

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue