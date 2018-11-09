Samsung slashes prices of Galaxy A8 Star and Galaxy A6+

Samsung has slashed the prices of two of smartphones in India including Samsung Galaxy A8 Star and the Samsung Galaxy A6+. While the Galaxy A8 Star which comes with an original price tag of Rs 34,990 has received a price cut of Rs 5000 and can be purchased for Rs 29,990, the Galaxy A6+ receives a price cut of Rs 3,000 and can be purchased for Rs 18,990.

As for the availability, the smartphone will be up for grabs on Samsung online store as well as e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart. Both the smartphones are listed with the updated prices on all the platforms. Interested users can head to the aforementioned stores and can order the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star specifications:

Samsung had launched the Galaxy A8 Star back in June this year. The device sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ super AMOLED display. For imaging, the device makes use of a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor and a 24MP secondary sensor to capture the depth effect. Up front, there is a 24MP camera which has a wider f/2.0 aperture to capture selfies and to make video calls.

The Galaxy A8 Star draws is power from a Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 660 SoC which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The device runs on Android Oreo based on Samsung's Experience UX. The connectivity aspects include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C and more. Backing up the device is a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ packs a 6.0-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. Powering the device is a Qualcomm's low-end Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android Oreo based on Samsung's in-house Experience UX.

In terms of optics, the device sports a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Up front, the device uses a 24MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a LED flash module to capture selfies. The device is backed by a decent 3,500mAh battery.