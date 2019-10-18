Samsung Smartphone With Under-Display Camera Tech Slated For 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Currently, smartphone brands are all set to bring innovations and design changes to the display and front camera positioning. Going by the same, it looks like Samsung is prepping a new display tech that will hide the selfie camera cutout completely. This new display to be featured on an upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to have pixels over the selfie camera cutout. This way, the screen space will be useable when the camera is not in use.

According to a report by a Korean website The Elec, Samsung will launch its very first smartphone with this under-display selfie camera as early as next year. The smartphone brand calls this tech UDC aka Under Display Camera.

Next-Generation Samsung Display

Samsung is prepping a new type of display called Hole In Active Area or HIAA2. This is slightly advanced than the existing HIAA1 display technology. Unlike the punch-hole display, the upcoming UDC tech is said to feature a transparent section on top of the camera cutout. This section of the scree will actually blend with the other parts of the panel. When the selfie camera mode is turned on, this part of the display will blackout to let light pass through it and reach the camera sensor housed underneath the screen.

This new HIAA2 component will enter mass production in early 2020. We can expect the under-display camera tech to be featured on the Galaxy S11 series or Galaxy Fold 2 slated to go official in the first quarter of 2020.

What We Think

Well, it is interesting to know that Samsung is prepping a new under-display camera technology to make the screen space used for the selfie camera usable till the time the camera is put to use. However, Samsung is not the only company to come up with such a display technology. Already, there are brands including Oppo and Xiaomi working on similar tech. In fact, Oppo even showcased the in-display camera module work in a teaser.

Though this concept sounds interesting, Samsung is yet to reveal any official word regarding the same. The company has not confirmed anything regarding the presence of under-display camera technology. And, we need to wait for the same to get more details.

