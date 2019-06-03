Xiaomi Smartphone With In-Display Selfie Camera Shown Via Patent News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In 2018, we saw the notch trend catching up and every smartphone brand trying to implement it on their smartphones. Many types of notch designs came into existence from various brands. Within a year, it became extinct and company's are coming up with pop-up cameras. Now, Xiaomi and Oppo appear to be trying a different approach - in-display selfie camera.

Recently, Oppo shared a teaser showing its in-display camera technology. It is speculated that the company will launch the first smartphone with this design element later this year. Following Oppo, Xiaomi's patent shows that the company is working on the in-display selfie camera technology.

Xiaomi Patent Suggests In-Display Camera

We have been coming across reports regarding upcoming smartphones from Oppo, Samsung and Huawei that will have an in-display camera. However, there is no clarity regarding when these smartphones will see the light of the day. The latest patent from Xiaomi shows that it will join the list of smartphone makers working on bringing such a technology to reality.

This patent was revealed by Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The patent shows that the company is in plans to launch smartphones with such a design in the future. The patent shows that there will be a secondary display under the main display to house the selfie camera and light sensor. It will work in a such a way that the camera will be visible only when needed and invisible when it is not in use.

#Xiaomi has applied a patent for under screen camera! pic.twitter.com/s4jd0uNgv6 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) June 1, 2019

Notably, it remains to be known how the camera will be made visible and invisible depending on the usage. And, there is no explanation from the company regarding its functionality for now. Also, we need to wait to know how the secondary display will let the camera see through the main display at the front.

Will Xiaomi Be Able To Resolve The Challenge?

The biggest challenge for the smartphone brands right now is to realize the full-screen design wherein the display is free from notches and cutouts. This challenge has been resolved with the incorporation of pop-up selfie cameras by some brands. But Asus made a difference with the flip camera mechanism in the ZenFone 6.

The only possible way to offer a full-screen smartphone experience is to place the selfie camera under the display similar to the optical fingerprint sensors. From this patent, it looks like Xiaomi has embarked on a mission to make this possible.