Samsung smartphones destroies a car; report

According to the latest report from ABC affiliate WXYZ, a woman who was travelling from Detroit in her car on May 21 has witnessed something which she has never thought about. She was using her Samsung Galaxy S4 and Samsung Galaxy S8 in a cupholder. Suddenly she has noticed a spark coming out from both the handsets and within the next couple of seconds, the smartphone caught fire.

She managed to pull over from the car, but her car soon completely covered in flames. "I thought I was going to die when I saw the sparks and the fire," "I was driving down Evergreen. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a spark" WXYZ quoted the unnamed victim.

"It happened quickly. It just went up in flames. People were telling me to get away from the car. What if I was on the highway stuck in traffic and couldn't get out?" WXYZ quoted the unnamed victim.

WXYZ spoke with the Detroit Fire Department, and they have confirmed the woman's story. Her attorney, Gerald Thurswell, said that the female driver is having trouble while sleeping and is left with emotional scares related to the fire.

The attorney also added, "We've contacted Samsung. They've been very responsible and sent a crew to examine the car and portions of the phone. Once it's determined which of the phones and that one is recalled, we'll probably save lives."

Samsung spokesperson told WXYZ, We stand behind the quality and safety of the millions of Samsung phones in the U.S. We are eager to conduct a full investigation of this matter and until we are able to examine all of the evidence, it is impossible to determine the true cause of any incident."

So far there is no lawsuit filed against the South Korean giant Samsung. Moreover, this is not the first time this is happening with some Samsung smartphone. If you remember Samsung have the similar problem with the Galaxy Note 7 united which has started exploding due to overheating, a couple of years back.

The smartphone was so dangerous that even airlines have also banned the phone from being switched on during the travel. Later the company called off all the units and also faced a huge loose, and finally, it takes the device off the market.

Source