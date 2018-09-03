Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy A6 and more receive price cut

It looks like Samsung has slashed the price of some of its affordable smartphones available in India. We say so as a few Galaxy J and Galaxy A series phones have received a price cut recently. To be specific, the list comprises of the Galaxy A6, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J7 and more.

Notably, the price cut information was revealed by Mahesh Telecom, the reputed Mumbai-based mobile retailer via his Twitter handle. And, the new pricing has been reflected across the online portals. However, there is no official word from Samsung confirming if this is a temporary or permanent price cut.

Samsung Galaxy J series smartphones

In the Galaxy J series, the Galaxy J8, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J7 Prime and Galaxy J2 (2017) have received the price cut. The Galaxy J8 has got a Rs. 1,000 price cut taking it down to Rs. 17,990. The 16GB variant of the Galaxy J4 has also received a price cut and it will be available at Rs. 8,990. The Galaxy J7 Prime 16GB variant will cost Rs. 9,990 after receiving the price cut and the Galaxy J2 (2017) will be priced at Rs. 5,990 from now on.

Galaxy A series smartphones

On the other hand, the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ have received the price cut. Both the variants of the Galaxy A6 - 32GB and 64GB have received price cuts taking them to Rs. 15,490 and Rs. 16,990 now. Prior to the price cut, these smartphones were available for Rs. 21,990 and Rs. 22,990 respectively. When it comes to the Plus variant, the Galaxy A6+ is priced at Rs. 21,990. This is a Rs. 1,000 price drop on the launch price of the smartphone.

Though the company is yet to confirm if these are going to permanent, it is clear that it is facing a stiff challenge from the Chinese players including Xiaomi in the affordable market segment. Given that Xiaomi gives a tough fight to Samsung in the country, it goes without saying that Samsung has to somehow regain the lost foothold. And, we believe that this is possible only with discounts. However, we are yet to get an official confirmation from the South Korean tech giant regarding the price drop on a wide range of its smartphones.