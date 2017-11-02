Samsung starts rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo Beta update for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+

Samsung has just announced that it is launching Samsung Experience 9.0. beta, as part of the Galaxy beta program. However, as part of Samsung Experience 9.0, the company has also started rolling out the developer version of Android 8.0 Oreo for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Currently, the Beta version is available in South Korea, U.S. and the U.K. Users in South Korea, who have purchased the Samsung device from carriers like SKT, KT, and LG U+ will be getting the updates. As for U.S. users, the beta update is available for devices on Sprint and T-Mobile network or unlocked version. And finally in U.K. users who have purchased the devices from the open market or the update will be available on operator unlocked versions.

The file is being rolled out as an OTA file. It is about 1.4GB in size and comes with a build number of G950USQI1ZQJJ. Notably, installing a Beta version can cause some issues on your device. Some of the issues that can arise include data fluctuations, Wi-Fi stops working amongst others. Before installing the update make sure to backup all the important data and files as well. More importantly, do not use this device as your primary smartphone with the beta version.

Having said that, interested users can download and test the Android 8.0 developer preview by enrolling to Samsung Member or Samsung+ application. Once registered, the user will get the firmware over-the-air. The handsets will receive regular over-the-air (OTA) updates of all builds of Android 8.0 Beta.

Besides, it is expected to go on for another two months before the final firmware is released publicly. While Samsung is yet to confirm the release date officially previous reports have suggested that it might actually happen in early months of 2018.

SamMobile has also reportedly got hold of the official changelog of the Android 8.0 Oreo update from a T-Mobile Galaxy S8. Further, the publication has said that the update will be coming to Germany, Spain, France, Poland, China, and India later. No exact timeframe has been given though.