Samsung Working On Double-Folding Smartphone; Tipped To Launch This Year

Samsung foldable smartphone line of devices like the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Fold could get a new entry this year. Samsung is reportedly working on a double-folding smartphone, which is rumored to launch later this year. The dual-folding mechanism could also make the phone slightly thicker when folded.

Samsung Double-Folding Smartphone Spotted

The tip comes from Nikkei Asia, which has also revealed the design via images. Apparently, there are two concept designs that Samsung is working on. One of the designs involves the screen bending in two opposite directions, which creates two folds. Another design has the sides folding backward, with the edges meeting around the rear panel.

The report further suggests Samsung's dual-folding smartphone would include an unfolded screen aspect ratio 'in line' with the current trend like 16:9 or at least 18:9. This would further boost the user experience when it comes to gaming or viewing on the smartphone.

Samsung Foldable Smartphone Push For 2021

From the looks of it, Samsung will be bringing out more foldable smartphones this year. We might see the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Fold 3. The dual-folding smartphone will likely join the list as well. Some reports also suggest the launch of a new Samsung Galaxy Lite with trimmed-down features at a slightly less expensive price.

The report notes that Samsung has an internal goal of selling more foldable smartphones, at least as many as the Galaxy Note devices. To recall, Samsung shipped more than 10 million Galaxy Note smartphones every year. However, it sold only 3.5 million foldable smartphones last year. This year, the company aims to build up another 7.5 million units at least.

Over the past few years, Samsung has developed innovative smartphone designs. When it comes to the foldable smartphone, the South Korean company has released the flip design as well as the horizontal folding design. The new double-folding design will further print Samsung's name in the foldable smartphone market with its unique design. That said, other OEMs like Xiaomi, TCL, and even Apple are venturing into the foldable smartphone specter, which could up the competition for Samsung.

