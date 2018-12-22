Samsung working on Pixel 3-like Night Sight feature for Galaxy S10

Samsung doesn't want to miss a single feature on its flagship Galaxy S10. After months of speculation, a new report suggests that the device will also have a Pixel 3-like Night Sight feature for low-light photography. Samsung's version could also carry a similar moniker: Bright Night.

According to the XDA_Developers report, they found mentions of a "Bright Night" feature inside the code for Android 9 Pie-based One UI beta that was rolled out for the Galaxy Note 9. The Samsung Camera APK in the One UI beta contains code strings that suggest that the feature will capture multiple shots of the same scene and merge them to produce a brighter image.

There a huge possibility that the company might debut the new feature with the Galaxy S10, but might later be rolled out as an update for devices like the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.

Google's Night Sight mode has clearly made a mark on the low-light mobile photography front, as it takes brilliant pictures in low-light settings, though Google isn't the only one trying to make night photography better.

Huawei has added the "Night Mode" to its P20 and Mate 20 smartphones, while Xiaomi and OnePlus have added "Night Scene" and "Nightscape" modes respectively. We'll get to know more about this low-light camera trend in the coming days as Samsung inches closer to the launch of its flagship.

Besides, there are reports floating that Samsung might be working on a fourth variant of the Galaxy S10 that will have 5G connectivity and a bigger screen. Codenamed 'Beyond X' is said to sport a 6.7-inch display and six cameras: two on the front, while four on the rear panel.

The company recently unveiled its Galaxy A9 with four cameras on the rear panel, so it's likely that the Galaxy S10 might have the same layout. The report also claims that the 5G variant will see the light of day in late spring. Samsung is also said to be in talks with several carriers for 5G network tie-ups.