Samsung planning to launch at least five flagships in 2019: report

As we move towards a new year, it will soon be time when Samsung unveils its Galaxy S flagship. The company hasn't witnessed a great sales number for quite some time now. But, if the new Wall Street Journal report is to be believed, the company is planning to launch a slew of new top-end smartphones and let the consumers decide.

The report claims that the upcoming Galaxy S10 will see the light of day sometime in February, and will come in three variants. The report says that the series will have "displays that range in size from 5.8 inches to 6.4 inches." After a similar form factor for past two generations, the Galaxy S10 is said to see a design overhaul.

The report also suggests that the company is also making a fourth variant with 5G connectivity and an even bigger screen. Codenamed 'Beyond X' is said to sport a 6.7-inch display and six cameras: two on the front, while four on the rear panel.

Samsung recently launched a four camera smartphone - the Galaxy A9, so there's a possibility that the Galaxy S10 will also have the same layout. The bigger 5G variant is said to be launched in late spring, according to the report. The company is in talks with carriers to rope in the telco for the 5G network.

The first wave of 4G smartphones was power hungry due to the first-gen 4G modems that existed as a separate chip, instead of the SoC-integrated modems. This might be the case with 5G as well. There are also chances that the companies might make even bigger screens just to fit a bigger battery for the 5G use.

The fifth variant from Samsung is the foldable smartphone, which the company recently showcased. A report from South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said the device will be sold for $1,770 under the "Galaxy F" branding. But, Wall Street Journal claims that "Samsung executives are debating the foldable phone's name," and one from "Samsung Flex" and "Galaxy Flex" is likely to be finalized.