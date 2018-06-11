Schematics for Apple iPhone leak suggest a triple-camera setup on rear panel

If you ask Apple fans about their expectation about the upcoming iPhone which is going to be unveiled in September then you might receive more reactions about the new "X-Plus". The model out of three new upcoming iPhone is the most talkable phone. The Plus model is expected to 6.5-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, which will be powered by a 7nm A12 SoC processor. According to leaked schematics of Apple's upcoming 6.5-inch model will sport a trio of cameras on the back like the one which is there on Huawei's P20 Pro.

The three camera on the upcoming iPhone appears on the leaked schematics after the report of Lu Jialin from Deutsche Securities claimed that the iPhone Plus will sport a triple camera setup, including two stereo-vision lenses and one telephoto lens.

According to Jialin's report, the three cameras will allow the iPhone users to produce 3D images. The three cameras on the P20 Pro include a 40MP RGB camera, a 20MP monochrome camera and an 8MP camera with a telephoto lens.

The schematics leaks also reveal that the iPhone Plus model will come with a 6.5-inch display fitted in a body measuring 6.18 x 3.03-inches. The body measurement is smaller than the 6.24 x 3.07-inch footprint which belongs to the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus. This interlink perfectly with recently leaked renders of the 6.5-inch model, revealing its compact body.

Schematics report has also leaked a 6.1-inch "budget" iPhone model that has been dubbed the iPhone 9. This model is reported with an LCD display with a special layer which will prevent 3D Touch from working. And as seen on the schematics, the low-end iPhone will be equipped with a single camera on the back. The device is expected to measure 5.79 x 2.81 inches.

The schematics report hasn't shown any details about the 2018 iPhone X sequel which is expected to feature a 5.8-inch OLED display. All the three new iPhones of 2018 will be coming with the TrueDepth Camera, Face ID and a notch.

Let's see what we are going to get in the upcoming new iPhones. Hope we will get to see the new iPhones soon.

Source