Select Nokia smartphones get March security updates in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Update to Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus brings March security patch.

Select Nokia smartphones including Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus have started getting the March Android security updates in India. All are OTA updates and are expected to reach all the smartphones in the coming days. And, these updates bring the March security patch and improvements to the user interface.

Update to Nokia phones in India

All these four smartphones receive the version 3.51F build and are based on Android 9 Pie. So, there is no change in the version of Android OS. As per individual reports on Nokia Power User, the update for Nokia 7 Plus weighs in at 375.3MB, that of Nokia 7.1 weighs in at 342.9MB, the update for Nokia 6.1 Plus weighs in at 339.8MB and that of Nokia 6.1 weighs at 530.7MB.

Talking about the changelog of the version 3.51F update, it rolls out the user interface enhancements and security patch as mentioned above. Also, it brings some notable system stability improvements to these Nokia smartphones. There is no word regarding when this update will be rolled out to all the others in the other markets. Given the track record of HMD in rolling out the updates, we can expect it to be happen soon.

Nokia 1 update

The Nokia 1 smartphone has also received an update in Iraq. This update brings the version 1.550 build and brings the March security patch along with system stability improvements. As of now, this device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and it is yet to be known when it will get the Pie update. This update weighs in around 816.4MB, reports the same source.