OnePlus rewards select OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition buyers

OnePlus has announced a reward program for the early bird buyers of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition model. This move is to make the buyers of the device feel special and proud to own the special edition model.

Wondering what reward the select OnePlus 5T Star Wars owners have got? Well, the company will name a star after each of them in the galaxy. The company announced that it will reward the first 37 buyers of the special edition model by naming a star after each of them. Apart from this, the first 37 OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition buyers will get a personalized Star Wars constellation as well as a certificate of ownership with the information of the star named after them. So, if you are one of the lucky customers, then it is indeed a great possession.

This initiative is a result of the partnership between OnePlus and Star Register, the world's most recognized and largest commercial registry of stars. The Star Register's registry of stars is independent to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and IAU (International Astronomer Union).

The Star Register lets the public name any star in its database after them provided that the star has not been already named. But to do so, one has to pay a specific amount. In the case of OnePlus, the company is going to take care of the same.

Notably, the OnePlus 5T was launched in November in two variants - one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs. 32,999 and the other with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs. 37,999. Within a month of the launch of the regular variant, the company came up with the Star Wars edition model that is available only with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and priced at Rs. 38,999. All these variants are exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India.