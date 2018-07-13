Sirin Finney first blockchain smartphone to be available in November

Sirin Labs, known for manufacturing the $16,000 smartphone called Solarin, is back with a new product called the Sirin Finney. Unlike the Solarin, the Finney comes with a much more reasonable price of $1000 (approx Rs 68,500). This price range is similar to the other brands' top-end flagship smartphone like the Google Pixel 2XL, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Apple iPhone X. The smartphone has been reportedly developed in co-operation with Foxconn.

The Sirin Finney will be the world's first blockchain smartphone, with built-in features that make it ideal for people that trade in cryptocurrencies, or work related to the blockchain. The smartphone comes with an inbuilt "cold storage" crypto wallet, distributed ledger agreement and safe peer-to-peer resource sharing. This makes the smartphone more secure and harder to hack. Users can access the wallet with a slide-out module at the back of the phone.

The smartphone is named after Hal Finney an early Bitcoin user who was the first recipient of Bitcoin in a transaction by Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

The Sirin Finney sports a 6-inch 18:9 display with 402 PPI pixel density. Interestingly, it also has a notch on top of the display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128Gb of onboard storage. The smartphone runs Android 8.1, with the company's own Sirin OS UI on the top, which enables its security and blockchain-centric features.

On the optical front, it comes with single module rear camera with 12MP camera sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel sensor which features an 85 degrees wide-angle lens.

The software of the smartphone includes a cybersecurity application, a conversion service for cryptocurrency and access to decentralized apps which are known as dApps. The Finney smartphone has a 3,000mAh battery and can be charged 50-percent in around 30 minutes.

It comes with an IP52 certification, which clearly means that there is limited protection from vertically falling water, like rain.

The smartphone was introduced back in May this year and now the CNET reports claims that the company will make the phone available in November in London, US and Tokyo market.

You must be needing SRN tokens if you are planning to pre-order the phone. As the Sirin Labs is only selling the units through cryptocurrencies.

