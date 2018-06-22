Cradle Fund CEO killed by smartphone explosion

This is not the first time we are coming across a smartphone explosion incident but it has turned fatal. In a smartphone explosion incident, while charging, Nazrin Hassan, the CEO of Cradle Fund passed away on Thursday. As per media reports, both his smartphones were plugged into the charger in his bedroom. One of the had exploded catching fire and killing him.

Some reports state that the smartphone explosion caused an injury incapacitating him. Eventually, the smoke from the fire might have resulted in his death. The family of the deceased has a different claim. Nazrin's brother-in-law claims that he died before the mattress caught fire.

As per the Malaysian Insight, he has been using two smartphones - one from BlackBerry and the other one from Huawei. Both these smartphones were kept for charging at his bedside. One of the smartphones he had been using had exploded injuring his head. But there is no confirmation regarding which device exploded causing his death.

Police have concluded that Nazrin Hassan passed away due to smoke inhalation as he was trapped in a bedroom fire. Eventually, he suffered burns on his body. His brother-in-law urged that one shouldn't charge smartphones in the bedroom. The 45-year old CEO is survived by his wife and three young children.

The Cradle Fund's COO Razif Aziz stated, "Cradle has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has lost an amazing human being. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Nazrin have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor."

Notably, Cradle Fund is a Ministry of Finance company helping the fund tech startups and entrepreneurs such as Grab and iMoney. Hassan has over 15 years of experience in promoting the early stage funding for the tech startups.

Smartphone explosions have been a rising concern over the recent years. We have seen several such incidents. Recently, we saw the video of a smartphone exploding in the user's pocket at a Mumbai restaurant. Also, the explosion of a Nokia feature phone is said to have killed an Odisha teenager.