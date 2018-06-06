ENGLISH

Phone explodes in man’s pocket in a Mumbai restaurant

Watch the shocking video of a mobile phone explosion.

    Mobile phone explosions aren't something that we never heard or seen before. Likewise, in a shocking incident in Mumbai, a phone explodes in a man's pocket while he was having lunch in a restaurant. The restaurant's CCTV video footage of the incident that happened on June 4 has become viral and is making the rounds on the internet.

    In the video, the man is seen jumping from his seat and throwing away the phone that had started emitting fumes. The video does not show which phone it is or the brand it belongs to. Fortunately, he sustained some minor injuries due to the explosion of the phone. ANI notes that he was admitted to a hospital for treatment and is fine now.

    The 29-second video shows the man seated at a corner table in the Mumbai restaurant having lunch along with his friends. Suddenly, his phone, which was kept in his shirt pocket exploded and started emitting fumes. Immediately, he threw the phone off his pocket and ran to the exit door. It is seen that the explosion left a big hole in his shirt's pocket. Others at the restaurant are seen running towards the exit door in panic.

    Previous phone explosion incidents 

    As mentioned above, the report does not reveal the name of the phone that has been exploded or the brand of the phone either. This incident comes just a few months after the explosion of a feature phone reportedly killed a 19-year old girl in Odisha. The reports back then suggested that a Nokia 5233 exploded in her hands causing severe burns on the teenager's face, chest and legs. She succumbed to the injuries soon after the incident.

    While we have come across several such phone explosions due to various reasons, no device was recalled as the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 back in 2016. The devices used defective batteries that ended up heating up and exploding.

    How to prevent

    Be it any brand, it is suggested that users of smartphones and mobile phones need to follow a set of precautions to prevent such a haphazard. It is recommended that one has to refrain from using third-party chargers and charging cables, charging the device overnight or for long durations, exposing the device to a very high temperature and more.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
