ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Smartphone Makers Might Face Issues With Workers After Lockdown Gets Over

    By
    |

    All factories are closed due to the nationwide lockdown in India to tackle the spread of coronavirus in India. This is the 13th day of the lockdown. Now, a new report suggests that smartphone companies are likely to face trouble after the lockdown will over as factory workers have left for their hometowns.

    Smartphone Makers Might Face Issues With Workers After Lockdown Ends

     

    So this means it will take some more time to start the manufacturing plants with full capacity. The report states the factories are in Noida will be affected by this."We can see some problems in factories located in North India as many workers may leave jobs temporarily or may have gone to their villages. Basis of our discussions with some players, the problem will be less in The southern part of the country, as workers live nearby to their factories," Neil Shah, vice president, Counterpoint Research, was quoted by Economic Times.

    He said, "Players like Foxconn, Flex and component players in the area would be better prepared. We foresee an advantage to brands like Xiaomi that make their devices in Southern factories."

    The report also states that Xiaomi has eight factories in Tamil Nadu, where it is assembling its smartphones and televisions sets, while Oppo, Relame, Vivo, and OnePlus are assembling products in Noida and Greater Noida. In fact, the industry body Indian Cellular and Electronics Association of India (ICEA) has suggested that the handset makers should get in touch with workers.

    "Best practices from China and Korea are being studied because they have been immensely successful in controlling the situation and bring their manufacturing to near normal rapidly," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo was quoted by the newspaper. However, one should not forget that China has gone through the same phase and it also faces issues with the workers.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi oppo vivo realme
    Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 16:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X