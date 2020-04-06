Just In
Smartphone Makers Might Face Issues With Workers After Lockdown Gets Over
All factories are closed due to the nationwide lockdown in India to tackle the spread of coronavirus in India. This is the 13th day of the lockdown. Now, a new report suggests that smartphone companies are likely to face trouble after the lockdown will over as factory workers have left for their hometowns.
So this means it will take some more time to start the manufacturing plants with full capacity. The report states the factories are in Noida will be affected by this."We can see some problems in factories located in North India as many workers may leave jobs temporarily or may have gone to their villages. Basis of our discussions with some players, the problem will be less in The southern part of the country, as workers live nearby to their factories," Neil Shah, vice president, Counterpoint Research, was quoted by Economic Times.
He said, "Players like Foxconn, Flex and component players in the area would be better prepared. We foresee an advantage to brands like Xiaomi that make their devices in Southern factories."
The report also states that Xiaomi has eight factories in Tamil Nadu, where it is assembling its smartphones and televisions sets, while Oppo, Relame, Vivo, and OnePlus are assembling products in Noida and Greater Noida. In fact, the industry body Indian Cellular and Electronics Association of India (ICEA) has suggested that the handset makers should get in touch with workers.
"Best practices from China and Korea are being studied because they have been immensely successful in controlling the situation and bring their manufacturing to near normal rapidly," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo was quoted by the newspaper. However, one should not forget that China has gone through the same phase and it also faces issues with the workers.
